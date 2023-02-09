Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $417.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $395.00 to $417.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

PAYC stock opened at $321.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.12.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

