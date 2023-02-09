Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

