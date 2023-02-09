Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $247.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $266.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.26. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

