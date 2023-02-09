Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,346,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

