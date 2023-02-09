monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $156.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $139.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.27.

monday.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $238.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

