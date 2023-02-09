Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day moving average is $249.26. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

