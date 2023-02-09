Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.26.

MSFT stock opened at $266.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

