PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

