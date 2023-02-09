Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Perion Network Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ PERI opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

