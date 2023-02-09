Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.95 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

