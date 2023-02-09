Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

MOMO stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

