Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.