Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MDNA stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
