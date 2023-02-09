Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.
Shares of MBUU opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
