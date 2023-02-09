Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

