Raymond James Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $395.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $335.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

ODFL opened at $365.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

