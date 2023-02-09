Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $15.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

NYSE:PK opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

