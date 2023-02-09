Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $376,625.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Confluent Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.