Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $393.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.97.

LULU stock opened at $309.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

