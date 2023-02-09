JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $305.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $266.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average of $249.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

