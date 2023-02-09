Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.7 %
MBUU stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
