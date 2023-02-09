Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.

MBUU stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.1% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

