Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 69.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

