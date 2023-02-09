Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $318.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $260.00 to $318.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.35.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.