Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 87,029 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

