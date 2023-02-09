Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cabot worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Cabot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cabot by 53.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

