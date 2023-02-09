Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco Profile

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

