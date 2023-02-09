Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fluor worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

