Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of EBAY opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

