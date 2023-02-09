Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,193,403 shares of company stock worth $503,887,226. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.