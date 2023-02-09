Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 860.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

