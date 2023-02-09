Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,026 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

