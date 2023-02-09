Signaturefd LLC Buys 224 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,403 shares of company stock worth $503,887,226 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

SNX opened at $102.16 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

