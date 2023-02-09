Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.
Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
