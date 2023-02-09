Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

