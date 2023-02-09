Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 52,649 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,649 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 765,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 56.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Rapid7 stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

