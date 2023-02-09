Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 803.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $220.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.13.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

