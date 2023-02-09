Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $272.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $342.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.48 and its 200 day moving average is $246.69.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

