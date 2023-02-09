Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE BE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

