Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $124.03.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

