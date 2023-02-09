Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $157.85 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,023,577 shares of company stock valued at $994,401,328 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

