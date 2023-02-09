Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kirby by 11.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 94.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,079 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEX opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

