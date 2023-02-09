The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 718,905 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 605,460 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

About Interpublic Group of Companies

IPG opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

