Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:WTS opened at $168.76 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

