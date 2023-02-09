Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inari Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,721.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,994,813. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Inari Medical stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.