Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.0 %

MAN opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

