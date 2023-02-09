FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 99.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

