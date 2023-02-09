Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CFO Sells $68,092.65 in Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of BHIL opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $130.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

