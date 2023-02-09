Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells 9,235 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Ticho sold 200 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

STOK opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

