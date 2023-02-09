Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Ray Lattimore Acquires 2,119 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ray Lattimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Ray Lattimore bought 128 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $5,370.88.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SFST opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

