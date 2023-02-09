Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Purchases 25,000 Shares of Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) Stock

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 25,000 shares of Hearts and Minds Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$64,500.00 ($44,482.76).
Hearts and Minds Investments Stock Performance
