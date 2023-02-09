Elizabeth L. Hougen Sells 2,079 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

