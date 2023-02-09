Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CAO Sells $254,900.28 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

